Consumer goods shares edge lower

Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index falling 8.94 points or 0.17% at 5372.14 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, SVP Global Textiles Ltd (down 4.96%), Binny Ltd (down 3.44%),Sobha Ltd (down 3.36%),Indo Count Industries Ltd (down 2.93%),Page Industries Ltd (down 2.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Balaji Telefilms Ltd (down 2.71%), Sheela Foam Ltd (down 2.7%), Saregama India Ltd (down 2.68%), Berger Paints India Ltd (down 2.62%), and Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd (down 2.57%).

On the other hand, Precision Camshafts Ltd (up 12.43%), JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (up 8.71%), and JTEKT India Ltd (up 6.46%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 84.77 or 0.15% at 58299.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.8 points or 0.13% at 17174.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.73 points or 0.15% at 27221.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.55 points or 0.11% at 8557.88.

On BSE,1686 shares were trading in green, 1748 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

