CMI Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Revathi Equipment Ltd, Karma Energy Ltd and Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 November 2020.

CMI Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 31.75 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 51348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2502 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd tumbled 8.17% to Rs 276. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2840 shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment Ltd crashed 7.82% to Rs 436.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 351 shares in the past one month.

Karma Energy Ltd pared 7.06% to Rs 8.69. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 627 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd shed 6.21% to Rs 196.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3432 shares in the past one month.

