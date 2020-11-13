Volumes jump at Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd counter

-
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd saw volume of 228.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38.18 lakh shares
Eicher Motors Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 November 2020.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd saw volume of 228.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.53% to Rs.59.25. Volumes stood at 243.28 lakh shares in the last session.
Eicher Motors Ltd witnessed volume of 80.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.86% to Rs.2,512.00. Volumes stood at 19.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd registered volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26308 shares. The stock rose 4.90% to Rs.519.00. Volumes stood at 94770 shares in the last session.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd notched up volume of 34145 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6195 shares. The stock rose 7.31% to Rs.2,900.00. Volumes stood at 2714 shares in the last session.
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd clocked volume of 5195 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1054 shares. The stock gained 8.80% to Rs.11,509.85. Volumes stood at 1014 shares in the last session.
