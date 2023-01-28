CMS Info Systems Q3 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 76 cr

CMS Info Systems reported 25.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.78 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 60.24 crore in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations increased 21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 488.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Profit before tax jumped 27% to Rs 103.23 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 81.26 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

EBITDA grew 28.9% YoY to Rs 135 crore while EBITDA margin improved by 171 basis points YoY to 27.7% during the period under review.

The company said that it has achieved highest ever quarterly currency throughput at Rs 330,000 crore, up 10.7% YoY.

Rajiv Kaul, executive vice chairman, whole time director and CEO said, Despite macro challenges, we have delivered a strong Q3 with industry-leading growth and earnings, which are up 26% YoY. This clearly is a reflection of our strong client engagement, robust business model and our employees' unwavering dedication. We continue to prioritize facilitation of seamless commerce through our integrated business services platform to BFSI and Retail sector. Our technology led solutions will enable growth as we focus to expand our market share. Looking ahead, and beyond, our longer-term business forecast continues to be strong."

CMS is a cash management and managed services provider. The cash management segment includes ATM cash management, retail cash management and cash in transit. The managed services include banking automation, brown label ATM, managed services, software solutions and remote monitoring.

The scrip declined 2.93% to end at Rs 305 on Friday, 27 January 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)