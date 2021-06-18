Coal India Ltd under continued pressure

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 146.6, down 3.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.81% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 148.32% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.6, down 3.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15587.55. The Sensex is at 52019.44, down 0.58%.Coal India Ltd has eased around 3.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5095.1, down 2.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 159.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 201.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 146.3, down 4.03% on the day. Coal India Ltd jumped 6.81% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 148.32% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

