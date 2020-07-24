Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 83.73 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.18% to Rs 13.36 croreNet Loss of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 83.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 56.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.18% to Rs 13.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.3641.98 -68 OPM %-355.0978.92 -PBDT-78.70-48.44 -62 PBT-83.73-56.03 -49 NP-83.73-56.03 -49
