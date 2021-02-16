Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 262.25 points or 0.81% at 32259.83 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (down 2.38%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 1.53%), V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.53%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 1.34%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.24%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.03%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.89%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.34%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.29%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 158.56 or 0.3% at 51995.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 19.2 points or 0.13% at 15295.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.31 points or 0.16% at 19726.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.44 points or 0.14% at 6687.18.

On BSE,1235 shares were trading in green, 1657 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

