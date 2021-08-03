Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 460.15 points or 1.25% at 37322.01 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 3.75%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.33%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.33%), and Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.19%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.26%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.16%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 1.08%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 243.25 or 0.46% at 53193.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.75 points or 0.4% at 15947.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.21 points or 0.44% at 27191.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.35 points or 0.28% at 8275.97.

On BSE,1774 shares were trading in green, 898 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

