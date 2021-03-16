Consumer Durables stocks gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 218.83 points or 0.66% at 33510.58 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 2.26%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 2.06%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.3%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.1%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 0.88%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.85%), and V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.66%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 113.06 or 0.22% at 50508.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.1 points or 0.19% at 14957.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 75.04 points or 0.36% at 21170.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.48 points or 0.08% at 6939.56.

On BSE,1361 shares were trading in green, 814 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

