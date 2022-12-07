Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 373.93 points or 0.91% at 40873.34 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 3.64%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.39%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.34%),Havells India Ltd (down 1.32%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titan Company Ltd (down 0.62%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.49%), Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.45%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.42%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 1.47%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.22%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 121.94 or 0.19% at 62504.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 50.6 points or 0.27% at 18592.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 109.48 points or 0.37% at 29780.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.94 points or 0.34% at 9240.63.

On BSE,1509 shares were trading in green, 1905 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)