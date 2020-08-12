Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index increasing 12.88 points or 0.38% at 3426.92 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Wonderla Holidays Ltd (up 8.74%), Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (up 8.61%),Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (up 6.23%),D B Realty Ltd (up 5.05%),Prozone Intu Properties Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MIRC Electronics Ltd (up 4.97%), Sintex Industries Ltd (up 4.71%), Automotive Axles Ltd (up 4%), V2 Retail Ltd (up 3.91%), and Vipul Ltd (up 3.72%).

On the other hand, Future Enterprises-DVR (down 4.66%), Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd (down 3.92%), and B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd (down 3.85%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 161.99 or 0.42% at 38245.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.3 points or 0.42% at 11275.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 3.12 points or 0.02% at 13834.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.15 points or 0.05% at 4698.66.

On BSE,923 shares were trading in green, 944 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)