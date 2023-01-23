Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 37.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.17% to Rs 749.03 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation rose 37.26% to Rs 51.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.17% to Rs 749.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 554.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.749.03554.1521.1323.06133.49109.6479.7357.5351.6137.60

