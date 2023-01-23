Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 37.26% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.17% to Rs 749.03 croreNet profit of Craftsman Automation rose 37.26% to Rs 51.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.17% to Rs 749.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 554.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales749.03554.15 35 OPM %21.1323.06 -PBDT133.49109.64 22 PBT79.7357.53 39 NP51.6137.60 37
