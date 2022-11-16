Creative Newtech standalone net profit rises 32.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.81% to Rs 306.02 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 32.31% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.81% to Rs 306.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 237.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.306.02237.570.711.717.255.526.825.175.163.90

