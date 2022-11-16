JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ankit Metal & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Creative Newtech standalone net profit rises 32.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.81% to Rs 306.02 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 32.31% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.81% to Rs 306.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 237.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales306.02237.57 29 OPM %0.711.71 -PBDT7.255.52 31 PBT6.825.17 32 NP5.163.90 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU