CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 170.62% in the September 2022 quarter

 

Sales rise 31.55% to Rs 812.22 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 170.62% to Rs 172.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.55% to Rs 812.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 617.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales812.22617.40 32 OPM %63.1651.53 -PBDT241.8390.74 167 PBT229.0178.79 191 NP172.0363.57 171

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:03 IST

