CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 170.62% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India Ratings upgrades ratings of CreditAccess Grameen
CreditAccess Gramen spurts after stellar Q4 earnings
CreditAccess Grameen boards OKs allotting NCDs worth Rs 60 crore
CreditAccess Grameen to raise Rs 60 cr via NCD issuance
CreditAccess Grameen awarded Gold Standard in CPP certification
-
Sales rise 31.55% to Rs 812.22 croreNet profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 170.62% to Rs 172.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.55% to Rs 812.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 617.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales812.22617.40 32 OPM %63.1651.53 -PBDT241.8390.74 167 PBT229.0178.79 191 NP172.0363.57 171
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU