CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 170.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.55% to Rs 812.22 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 170.62% to Rs 172.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.55% to Rs 812.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 617.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.812.22617.4063.1651.53241.8390.74229.0178.79172.0363.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)