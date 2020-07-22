CRISIL standalone net profit rises 49.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 214.19 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 49.50% to Rs 69.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 46.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 214.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 207.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.214.19207.7420.9310.1296.8061.8480.7055.8269.3146.36

