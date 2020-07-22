CRISIL standalone net profit rises 49.50% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 214.19 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 49.50% to Rs 69.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 46.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 214.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 207.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales214.19207.74 3 OPM %20.9310.12 -PBDT96.8061.84 57 PBT80.7055.82 45 NP69.3146.36 50

