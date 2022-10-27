Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 17.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 1699.50 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 17.69% to Rs 130.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 1699.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1385.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1699.501385.1211.3615.46181.54222.95153.26212.89130.71158.81

