Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 17.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 1699.50 croreNet profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 17.69% to Rs 130.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 1699.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1385.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1699.501385.12 23 OPM %11.3615.46 -PBDT181.54222.95 -19 PBT153.26212.89 -28 NP130.71158.81 -18
