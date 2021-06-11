Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Slides 1.04%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has added 16.99% over last one month compared to 12.56% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 8.04% rise in the SENSEX

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd fell 1.04% today to trade at Rs 426.55. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.09% to quote at 35465.93. The index is up 12.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 0.18% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 0.03% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 75.3 % over last one year compared to the 56.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 20053 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 455.6 on 22 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 217.4 on 10 Jun 2020.

