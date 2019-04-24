Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 1.42% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 405.10 croreNet profit of Tata Elxsi rose 1.42% to Rs 71.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 405.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 375.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.80% to Rs 289.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 240.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 1596.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1386.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales405.10375.38 8 1596.931386.30 15 OPM %24.3125.33 -25.9924.96 - PBDT113.45114.72 -1 458.50389.26 18 PBT106.76108.58 -2 433.40363.91 19 NP71.2970.29 1 289.97240.04 21
