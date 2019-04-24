Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 1.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 405.10 crore

Net profit of rose 1.42% to Rs 71.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 405.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 375.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.80% to Rs 289.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 240.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 1596.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1386.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

