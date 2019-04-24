UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 131.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.38% to Rs 10905.15 croreNet profit of UltraTech Cement rose 131.51% to Rs 1032.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 446.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.38% to Rs 10905.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9290.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.56% to Rs 2434.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2222.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.66% to Rs 37379.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30978.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10905.159290.29 17 37379.2030978.62 21 OPM %21.3919.17 -18.1619.84 - PBDT2044.231542.65 33 5678.175496.00 3 PBT1496.741041.71 44 3538.373648.07 -3 NP1032.79446.11 132 2434.722222.17 10
