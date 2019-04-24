UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 131.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.38% to Rs 10905.15 crore

Net profit of rose 131.51% to Rs 1032.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 446.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.38% to Rs 10905.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9290.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.56% to Rs 2434.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2222.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.66% to Rs 37379.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30978.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

10905.159290.2937379.2030978.6221.3919.1718.1619.842044.231542.655678.175496.001496.741041.713538.373648.071032.79446.112434.722222.17

