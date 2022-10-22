RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 1829.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.27% to Rs 2263.42 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank rose 1829.12% to Rs 187.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 11.27% to Rs 2263.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2034.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2263.422034.1134.6023.72256.8118.41256.8118.41187.519.72

