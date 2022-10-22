JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IDBI Bank Q2 PAT jumps 46% YoY to Rs 828 cr
Business Standard

RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 1829.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 11.27% to Rs 2263.42 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank rose 1829.12% to Rs 187.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 11.27% to Rs 2263.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2034.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income2263.422034.11 11 OPM %34.6023.72 -PBDT256.8118.41 1295 PBT256.8118.41 1295 NP187.519.72 1829

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 15:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU