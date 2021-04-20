Praj Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 April 2021.

Praj Industries Ltd tumbled 5.08% to Rs 214 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd crashed 4.98% to Rs 90.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69350 shares in the past one month.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd lost 4.63% to Rs 82.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36287 shares in the past one month.

UltraTech Cement Ltd slipped 4.45% to Rs 6220. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22771 shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd pared 4.32% to Rs 1437.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5922 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6360 shares in the past one month.

