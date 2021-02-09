Auto shares slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 138.38 points or 0.55% at 24833.95 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 8.27%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.76%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.43%),Bosch Ltd (down 1.27%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.43%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.28%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.25%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, MRF Ltd (up 3.38%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.62%), and Escorts Ltd (up 1.52%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 450.36 or 0.88% at 51799.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 133.05 points or 0.88% at 15248.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.68 points or 0.37% at 19461.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.58 points or 0.53% at 6574.78.

On BSE,1450 shares were trading in green, 1400 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

