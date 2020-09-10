Eco Recycling standalone net profit rises 284.62% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 94.86% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Eco Recycling rose 284.62% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 94.86% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.163.11 -95 OPM %-625.0019.94 -PBDT1.700.51 233 PBT1.500.39 285 NP1.500.39 285
