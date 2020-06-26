JUST IN
Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Decorous Investment And Trading Co reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.03 167 0.130.07 86 OPM %-75.00-33.33 --84.62-85.71 - PBDT-0.030.01 PL 0.010.01 0 PBT-0.030.01 PL 0.010.01 0 NP-0.030.01 PL 0.010.01 0

