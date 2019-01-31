DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 5.77% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.17% to Rs 2106.47 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram rose 5.77% to Rs 225.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 213.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 2106.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1767.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2106.471767.58 19 OPM %15.9918.66 -PBDT338.09328.73 3 PBT298.57292.02 2 NP225.65213.35 6
