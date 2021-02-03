DE Nora India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd and Hercules Hoists Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 February 2021.
DE Nora India Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 312.95 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3528 shares in the past one month.
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd surged 10.43% to Rs 28.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6246 shares in the past one month.
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd spiked 9.84% to Rs 26.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6539 shares in the past one month.
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd gained 8.55% to Rs 82.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4462 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5618 shares in the past one month.
Hercules Hoists Ltd spurt 7.91% to Rs 129.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25741 shares in the past one month.
