Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Deep Industries rose 44.59% to Rs 24.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 98.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.98.0675.3840.5238.6440.5828.6332.6722.6724.6117.02

