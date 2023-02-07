JUST IN
Digjam reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.09% to Rs 98.06 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries rose 44.59% to Rs 24.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 98.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales98.0675.38 30 OPM %40.5238.64 -PBDT40.5828.63 42 PBT32.6722.67 44 NP24.6117.02 45

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:32 IST

