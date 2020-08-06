Matrimony.com standalone net profit declines 4.51% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 10.39% to Rs 85.57 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com declined 4.51% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.39% to Rs 85.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 95.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales85.5795.49 -10 OPM %28.8517.39 -PBDT18.5719.78 -6 PBT11.7913.21 -11 NP8.909.32 -5

