Sagardeep Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.02% to Rs 9.15 croreNet loss of Sagardeep Alloys reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.02% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.39% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.84% to Rs 33.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.1510.40 -12 33.8051.09 -34 OPM %2.1915.58 -3.056.03 - PBDT0.071.45 -95 0.732.74 -73 PBT-0.041.34 PL 0.292.32 -88 NP-0.010.70 PL 0.231.69 -86
