Dharani Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.48% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net loss of Dharani Finance reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.48% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.38% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.190.29 -34 0.951.06 -10 OPM %47.3734.48 -30.5314.15 - PBDT0.140.10 40 0.370.14 164 PBT0.050.08 -38 0.220.07 214 NP-0.410.02 PL -0.28-0.03 -833

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 15:03 IST

