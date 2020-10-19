Volumes soar at Tata Communications Ltd counter

Tata Communications Ltd clocked volume of 51343 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6905 shares

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 October 2020.

Tata Communications Ltd clocked volume of 51343 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6905 shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.921.45. Volumes stood at 33945 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd recorded volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28523 shares. The stock gained 7.06% to Rs.197.15. Volumes stood at 81597 shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 62226 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20427 shares. The stock dropped 2.09% to Rs.343.80. Volumes stood at 26772 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd clocked volume of 3829 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1351 shares. The stock lost 1.93% to Rs.1,389.00. Volumes stood at 1511 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd saw volume of 2.2 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85240 shares. The stock increased 3.60% to Rs.142.45. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

