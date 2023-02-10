JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

7Seas Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 23.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.17% to Rs 82.66 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) rose 23.82% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 82.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales82.6675.72 9 OPM %9.057.21 -PBDT8.206.30 30 PBT7.105.14 38 NP5.514.45 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU