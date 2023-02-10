Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 23.82% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.17% to Rs 82.66 croreNet profit of Mindteck (India) rose 23.82% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 82.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales82.6675.72 9 OPM %9.057.21 -PBDT8.206.30 30 PBT7.105.14 38 NP5.514.45 24
