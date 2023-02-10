Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 23.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.17% to Rs 82.66 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) rose 23.82% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 82.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.82.6675.729.057.218.206.307.105.145.514.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)