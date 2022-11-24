DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 50.73% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 302.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 576.02 crore

Net profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 50.73% to Rs 177.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 576.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 470.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales576.02470.96 22 OPM %75.7477.88 -PBDT264.42178.29 48 PBT228.55145.60 57 NP177.74117.92 51

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

