DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 50.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 50.73% to Rs 177.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 576.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 470.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.576.02470.9675.7477.88264.42178.29228.55145.60177.74117.92

