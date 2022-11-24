Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.37% to Rs 224.04 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reported to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 41.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.37% to Rs 224.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 267.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales224.04267.90 -16 OPM %51.2831.63 -PBDT21.08-34.53 LP PBT15.05-40.66 LP NP3.28-41.18 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
