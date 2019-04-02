Dr Reddys Laboratories settles legal proceedings with Celgene for its Canadian patents related to Lenalidomide

-
Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that it has entered into a confidential settlement agreement with Celgene for its Abbreviated New Drug Submissions (ANDS) related to a generic version of REVLIMID brand capsules, (Lenalidomide) pending before Health Canada.
Pursuant to this confidential settlement, the parties agreed to discontinue all legal proceedings involving certain of Celgene's Canadian patents related to Lenalidomide and the Company's ANDS for a generic versions of Celgene's Lenalidomide capsules pending before Health Canada.
Other terms of the agreement are confidential.
