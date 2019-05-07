Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 524.00% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering rose 524.00% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1753.33% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 44.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.9710.98 9 44.4640.72 9 OPM %13.8710.56 -10.898.23 - PBDT1.930.71 172 4.771.98 141 PBT1.560.25 524 3.100.15 1967 NP1.560.25 524 2.780.15 1753

