Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 524.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Duncan Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Increased frequency of catastrophic events may stimulate collapse in marine creatures, says study
Australian duo joyfully trace their missing roots to western India
Industry advisory boards, engineering clinics among best practices adopted by technical institutes
JU engineering faculty meets on domicile issue
-
Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 11.97 croreNet profit of Duncan Engineering rose 524.00% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1753.33% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 44.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.9710.98 9 44.4640.72 9 OPM %13.8710.56 -10.898.23 - PBDT1.930.71 172 4.771.98 141 PBT1.560.25 524 3.100.15 1967 NP1.560.25 524 2.780.15 1753
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU