Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 524.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net profit of rose 524.00% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1753.33% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 44.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11.9710.9844.4640.7213.8710.5610.898.231.930.714.771.981.560.253.100.151.560.252.780.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)