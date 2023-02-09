Duroply Industries standalone net profit declines 6.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 30.48% to Rs 71.74 croreNet profit of Duroply Industries declined 6.49% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.48% to Rs 71.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.7454.98 30 OPM %4.324.44 -PBDT1.870.70 167 PBT1.020.01 10100 NP0.720.77 -6
