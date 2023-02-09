JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SEPC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.89 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Duroply Industries standalone net profit declines 6.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.48% to Rs 71.74 crore

Net profit of Duroply Industries declined 6.49% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.48% to Rs 71.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.7454.98 30 OPM %4.324.44 -PBDT1.870.70 167 PBT1.020.01 10100 NP0.720.77 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 16:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU