Karma Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 76.27% to Rs 1.87 croreNet loss of Karma Energy reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.27% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.877.88 -76 OPM %-12.8342.89 -PBDT-0.392.58 PL PBT-1.611.30 PL NP-1.411.37 PL
