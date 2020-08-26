Dynamic Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dynamic Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
Dynamic Archistructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 73.49% to Rs 3.94 croreNet loss of Dynamic Industries reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.49% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.9414.86 -73 OPM %-5.847.34 -PBDT-0.211.04 PL PBT-0.440.78 PL NP-0.450.49 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU