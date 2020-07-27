Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 28.65% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 10.89% to Rs 40.42 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 28.65% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 40.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.4245.36 -11 OPM %26.2220.33 -PBDT10.728.93 20 PBT9.878.09 22 NP7.325.69 29

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 14:32 IST

