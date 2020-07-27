Havells India consolidated net profit declines 63.87% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 45.40% to Rs 1483.40 crore

Net profit of Havells India declined 63.87% to Rs 63.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 177.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.40% to Rs 1483.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2716.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1483.402716.88 -45 OPM %8.8710.28 -PBDT147.04314.09 -53 PBT86.63266.88 -68 NP63.98177.09 -64

