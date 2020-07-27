Havells India consolidated net profit declines 63.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.40% to Rs 1483.40 crore

Net profit of Havells India declined 63.87% to Rs 63.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 177.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.40% to Rs 1483.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2716.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1483.402716.888.8710.28147.04314.0986.63266.8863.98177.09

