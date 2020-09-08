JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Generic Pharmasec standalone net profit rises 2250.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 62.89% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Eastern Treads reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 34.19% to Rs 14.07 crore

Net Loss of Eastern Treads reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.19% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.0721.38 -34 OPM %3.625.57 -PBDT-0.300.48 PL PBT-0.89-0.16 -456 NP-0.82-0.10 -720

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 09:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU