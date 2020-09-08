Eastern Treads reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.19% to Rs 14.07 croreNet Loss of Eastern Treads reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.19% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.0721.38 -34 OPM %3.625.57 -PBDT-0.300.48 PL PBT-0.89-0.16 -456 NP-0.82-0.10 -720
