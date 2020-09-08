Zuari Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.32% to Rs 179.78 croreNet Loss of Zuari Global reported to Rs 47.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 54.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.32% to Rs 179.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 151.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales179.78151.94 18 OPM %-20.21-23.76 -PBDT-60.78-47.64 -28 PBT-68.09-53.43 -27 NP-47.47-54.59 13
