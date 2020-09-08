JUST IN
KJMC Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.33% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net Loss of KJMC Financial Services reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.33% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.370.30 23 OPM %-24.32-83.33 -PBDT-0.23-0.41 44 PBT-0.29-0.48 40 NP-0.29-0.47 38

Tue, September 08 2020. 08:59 IST

