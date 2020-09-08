KJMC Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter
KJMC Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter
KJMC Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
TCFC Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Exporters seek financial package to offset impact of COVID-19
-
Sales rise 23.33% to Rs 0.37 croreNet Loss of KJMC Financial Services reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.33% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.370.30 23 OPM %-24.32-83.33 -PBDT-0.23-0.41 44 PBT-0.29-0.48 40 NP-0.29-0.47 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU