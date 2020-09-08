Generic Pharmasec standalone net profit rises 2250.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1169.23% to Rs 8.25 croreNet profit of Generic Pharmasec rose 2250.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1169.23% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.250.65 1169 OPM %9.33-15.38 -PBDT0.940.04 2250 PBT0.940.04 2250 NP0.940.04 2250
