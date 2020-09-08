Generic Pharmasec standalone net profit rises 2250.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1169.23% to Rs 8.25 crore

Net profit of Generic Pharmasec rose 2250.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1169.23% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.250.659.33-15.380.940.040.940.040.940.04

