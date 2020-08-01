Elitecon International reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilElitecon International reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.05 -100 0.200.14 43 OPM %0-60.00 --5.007.14 - PBDT00 0 -0.010.01 PL PBT00 0 -0.010.01 PL NP00 0 -0.010.01 PL
