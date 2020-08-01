Surya India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 1.05 croreNet loss of Surya India reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.35% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 4.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.051.13 -7 4.704.62 2 OPM %11.4360.18 -42.5550.43 - PBDT0.450.52 -13 2.212.20 0 PBT0.260.42 -38 1.721.80 -4 NP-0.830.36 PL 0.241.36 -82
