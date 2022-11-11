Emami consolidated net profit declines 0.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.38% to Rs 813.75 crore

Net profit of Emami declined 0.59% to Rs 184.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 185.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 813.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 787.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.813.75787.1223.7434.73233.45310.17185.52226.29184.18185.27

