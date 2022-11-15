Energy Development Company consolidated net profit declines 8.27% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 6.08% to Rs 16.69 crore

Net profit of Energy Development Company declined 8.27% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.08% to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.6917.77 -6 OPM %82.4481.65 -PBDT10.0710.43 -3 PBT7.497.83 -4 NP8.108.83 -8

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:04 IST

