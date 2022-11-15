Energy Development Company consolidated net profit declines 8.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.08% to Rs 16.69 crore

Net profit of Energy Development Company declined 8.27% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.08% to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.6917.7782.4481.6510.0710.437.497.838.108.83

