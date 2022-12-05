Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 65.53 points or 0.73% at 8898.74 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 2.85%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.01%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.68%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.4%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.38%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.84%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 0.79%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.73%).

On the other hand, Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 9.56%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 4.56%), and Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 1.57%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 216.77 or 0.34% at 62651.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.35 points or 0.29% at 18641.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 73.32 points or 0.25% at 29985.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.69 points or 0.15% at 9300.67.

On BSE,2063 shares were trading in green, 1468 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

